Deputies: Trespassing complaint leads to drug arrest of Kingstree man

Authorities in Williamsburg County arrested a man on several charges after a trespassing complaint on Friday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Williamsburg County arrested a man on several charges after a trespassing complaint on Friday.

James Aaron Graham, 44, of Kingstree, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm and being a pedestrian under the influence.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to 1200 Eastland Ave. in Kingstree for a report of a person trespassing, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

After searching Graham, authorities found approximately 24.3 grams of marijuana and 7.1 grams of an off-white rock substance in his possession, Brown said. Graham also had a large amount of money and a handgun that deputies believe was used in the distribution of narcotics, Brown said.

Graham is booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

