Deputies: Trespassing complaint leads to drug arrest of Kingstree man

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Williamsburg County arrested a man on several charges after a trespassing complaint on Friday.

James Aaron Graham, 44, of Kingstree, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm and being a pedestrian under the influence.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to 1200 Eastland Ave. in Kingstree for a report of a person trespassing, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

After searching Graham, authorities found approximately 24.3 grams of marijuana and 7.1 grams of an off-white rock substance in his possession, Brown said. Graham also had a large amount of money and a handgun that deputies believe was used in the distribution of narcotics, Brown said.

Graham is booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Also in Williamsburg County... on March 10th deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in Kingstree at 1200 Eastland avenue.

After investigating, deputies arrested 44 year old James Aaron Graham in connection to the complaint.

After searching Graham it was found that he had approximately 24.3 grams of marijuana and 7.1 grams of an off-white rock substance in his possession. He also had a large amount of US currency and a handgun.

He was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm and being a pedestrian under the influence.

Williamsburg PD are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.