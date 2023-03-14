FIRST ALERT: Freeze Watch/Warning in effect tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Freeze watches and warnings are in effect for all inland counties for tonight and Wednesday morning! It’s going to be a chilly stretch of weather for the next 48 hours as high pressure builds over the Southeastern United States. Despite sunshine returning today, highs will only reach the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall quickly this evening with most of you dropping into the 30s by midnight. Most inland areas will fall to 32° or below tomorrow morning while coastal areas stay just above freezing. Scattered frost will be possible tomorrow morning too in areas where the wind turns very light. Cover up, or bring inside, any sensitive vegetation. The cool, sunny weather will continue Wednesday with highs near 60° before we finally start to warm-up on Thursday. We’ll see temperatures climb into the 70s on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day but our next storm system heads our way Friday night and Saturday bringing a chance of rain and then another cool down.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Sun & Clouds. Shower Possible Late. High 76.

SATURDAY: Scattered AM Rain. PM Sunshine. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

