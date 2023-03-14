GALLERY: Shelter teams up with selfie studio to raise awareness of long-term residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry animal shelter is teaming up with a local selfie studio to put the spotlight on some of its long-term residents.

Dorchester Paws sent the dogs to Selfie Addict Studio in Summerville and partnered with Licked Pet Photography to photograph the dogs that have been sitting in the shelter.

Since the photo shoot, two of the dogs have been adopted.

However, five of the dogs have spent at least 45 days in the shelter waiting on a forever home.

The shelter will have adoptable dogs available to meet at Selfie Addict Studio on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The shelter is also offering reduced adoption fees through Saturday.

