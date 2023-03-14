SC Lottery
Goose Creek ‘traffic calming program’ receives funds

The city of Goose Creek is taking requests and asking for signatures from neighborhoods that are looking to add “traffic calming measures” to the area.
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is taking requests and asking for signatures from neighborhoods that are looking to add "traffic calming measures" to the area.

Goose Creek City Council approved a resolution last month to approve policies for traffic calming measures and now, $30,000 is being allocated to the program.

Measures include the addition of speed humps or bumps or adjusting speed limits.

Assistant to City Administrator Alexis Kiser said the first step is to contact public works and to determine your project area then determine if your road is owned by the state or Berkeley county and have 30 days to collect neighborhood signatures.

The application for residents is up on the city’s public works website.

Kiser said if the South Carolina Department of Transportation owns the road a resident would have to collect 75 percent of the neighborhood’s signatures to request a speed hump and 85 percent of neighborhood signatures if Berkeley County owns the road.

The council will then decide on final approval for the traffic calming request depending on the area and what the traffic study says and decide how many speed humps will be placed in the neighborhood.

“There has been safety concerns that’s really what it comes down to is the safety of our pedestrians and those who use our roadways,” Kiser said. “Especially in older neighborhoods that have been referred to as cut-through areas where people try and get around you know our main thorough fairs.”

Kiser said ultimately the city council would approve the placement of traffic calming after SCDOT or Berkeley County approve the traffic calming measure.

She said that when the city reviews its budget each year, the council will distribute more funds to continue the program.

