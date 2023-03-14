Medical worker accused of bringing contraband into Charleston Co. jail

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A contracted medical assistant working at the Al Cannon Detention Center is accused of bringing contraband into the jail.

Dayna Yvette Smalls, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and four counts of furnishing contraband.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said Smalls was an employee of the jail’s contracted medical provider Wellpath.

Smalls was arrested after deputies found marijuana, cigarettes, rolling papers and prescription medicine as she entered the building Monday night.

Affidavits state Smalls was attempting to bring 28.9 grams of marijuana into the facility.

Smalls was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on $65,000 in total bond.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.