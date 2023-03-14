SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Medical worker accused of bringing contraband into Charleston Co. jail

A contracted medical assistant working at the Al Cannon Detention Center is accused of bringing...
A contracted medical assistant working at the Al Cannon Detention Center is accused of bringing contraband into the jail.(Gray News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A contracted medical assistant working at the Al Cannon Detention Center is accused of bringing contraband into the jail.

Dayna Yvette Smalls, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and four counts of furnishing contraband.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said Smalls was an employee of the jail’s contracted medical provider Wellpath.

Smalls was arrested after deputies found marijuana, cigarettes, rolling papers and prescription medicine as she entered the building Monday night.

Affidavits state Smalls was attempting to bring 28.9 grams of marijuana into the facility.

Smalls was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on $65,000 in total bond.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
John Henry Stack is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal,...
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank

Latest News

Two Saudi Arabian air carriers placed orders for a total of up to 121 Boeing planes as part of...
Saudi Arabian airlines tap Boeing for up to 121 planes
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an...
State agents to investigate death of Charleston Co. inmate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State agents to investigate death of Charleston Co. inmate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston warming center to open Tuesday night