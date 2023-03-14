N. Charleston warming center to open Tuesday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston warming shelter is opening its doors for those in need.

Holy City Missions will open the warming shelter at Aldersgate Tuesday night.

Registration at the shelter runs from 7 to 9 p.m. unless prior arrangements have been made. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Organizers say the shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, overnight lodging and an optional devotion.

Bus service to the shelter is along CARTA bus route 13.

The shelter is limited to 75 people.

The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

