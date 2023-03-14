Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Kingstree man is facing several charges after Williamsburg County deputies say they found a substantial amount of narcotics during a traffic stop.

David Vice III, 37, of Kingstree, is facing several charges including possession of drugs, intent to distribute and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near Hemingway Highway and Sandridge Road on Sunday, Investigator Jalisa Brown said. After stopping the car, deputies initiated a probable cause search of the vehicle, Brown said.

During the search, deputies say they found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder cocaine and 14 grams of crack cocaine. Deputies also found a significant amount of money and a handgun that deputies believe was used in the distribution of narcotics, Brown said.

Vice was arrested and booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating

