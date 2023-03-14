Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a North Charleston FedEx employee was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole several packages.

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more.

Hart is accused of stealing five packages that contained Apple and Samsung products with a total retail value of $34,708, according to an affidavit filed by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

A FedEx security agent was notified by Verizon Wireless that packages being shipped from Charleston County had not reached their destination in October 2022, according to the affidavit.

An investigation led the agent to Hart, who had been “pulling packages off the conveyor belt, not scanning them and putting them on his truck,” the report stated.

Hart was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday on a $10,000 bond. Jail records show he posted bond Tuesday afternoon.

