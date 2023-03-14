State agents to investigate death of Charleston Co. inmate

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a detention deputy went to check on the man around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and declared a medical emergency.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said medical performed CPR on the man until emergency medical crews arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the detention center.

The inmate had been in the medical unit since he was booked last week, Knapp said.

Knapp said the sheriff’s office will conduct an internal review of the death and asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation.

The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name.

