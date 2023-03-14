SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State agents to investigate death of Charleston Co. inmate

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a detention deputy went to check on the man around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and declared a medical emergency.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said medical performed CPR on the man until emergency medical crews arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the detention center.

The inmate had been in the medical unit since he was booked last week, Knapp said.

Knapp said the sheriff’s office will conduct an internal review of the death and asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation.

The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
John Henry Stack is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal,...
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank

Latest News

Lee Aaron Hill, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of grand larceny of $10,000...
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers
The city of Goose Creek is taking requests for neighborhoods looking to add traffic control...
Goose Creek ‘traffic calming program’ receives funds
Nylah is about 4 years old and has been at Dorchester Paws for 45 days.
GALLERY: Shelter teams up with selfie studio to raise awareness of long-term residents
Duke is 7 years old and has been at the shelter for 50 days.
PHOTOS: Dorchester Paws