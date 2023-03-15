SC Lottery
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

