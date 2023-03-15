SC Lottery
2 charged in Oct. 2022 Beaufort Co. shooting

Alexander Xavier Smalls (left), 23, from Beaufort and 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell (right), from Beaufort, were arrested Tuesday at a home in Seabrook, deputies said.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies have arrested two men on attempted murder charges stemming from an October 2022 shooting.

Alexander Xavier Smalls, 23, from Beaufort, and 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell, from Beaufort, were arrested Tuesday at a home in Seabrook, deputies said.

Smalls was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace. Terry-Mitchell was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting at a gas station on Trask Parkway in Burton.

Deputies responded to the Enmark gas station just before midnight on Oct. 25, 2022. There they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Bonds for both men were deferred to circuit court Wednesday.

