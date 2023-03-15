SC Lottery
2nd man arrested in Johns Island murder

Travis Robert Burton, 24, is expected to be extradited to Charleston County to face a murder charge and a possession of a firearm in a violent crime charge, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. Helena Island man was arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday in connection to a January murder on Johns Island, Charleston County authorities confirmed.

Travis Robert Burton, 24, is expected to be extradited to Charleston County to face a murder charge and a possession of a firearm in a violent crime charge, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd.

Investigators arrived and found a man in the backyard, who was pronounced dead. However, they noticed “obvious” signs of trauma. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 65-year-old Jarnaro Carlos Middleton of Johns Island.

Almost a month later, the sheriff’s office announced they had arrested a man in connection to the incident. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was charged with one count of murder.

Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

Through a statement from the co-defendant, deputies learned that Burton was traveling with him in a vehicle from Beaufort to Gibbs Road, according to the arrest affidavit.

Burton was seen with a handgun and a rifle when he met with the victim, and they both walked behind a structure; then Burton alone returned with two additional phones, the arrest documents state.

Both Burton and Major then drove back to Beaufort, deputies say.

A booking photo for Burton has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

