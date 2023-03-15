SC Lottery
Boil water advisory issued for Georgetown

People who live in the city of Georgetown are being asked to boil their water for the next 24...
People who live in the city of Georgetown are being asked to boil their water for the next 24 hours.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the city of Georgetown are being asked to boil their water for the next 24 hours.

Officials said crews are working to repair a leak discovered by the city’s utility department.

The water is being tested but the results are not yet known, officials said.

Residents are asked to call 843-545-4500 with any questions about the advisory.

