Boil water advisory issued for Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the city of Georgetown are being asked to boil their water for the next 24 hours.

Officials said crews are working to repair a leak discovered by the city’s utility department.

The water is being tested but the results are not yet known, officials said.

Residents are asked to call 843-545-4500 with any questions about the advisory.

