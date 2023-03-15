Boil water advisory issued for Georgetown
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the city of Georgetown are being asked to boil their water for the next 24 hours.
Officials said crews are working to repair a leak discovered by the city’s utility department.
The water is being tested but the results are not yet known, officials said.
Residents are asked to call 843-545-4500 with any questions about the advisory.
