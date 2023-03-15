SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Brush fire evacuates Charleston Co. Emergency Services building

The Charleston County Emergency Services building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway is currently being evacuated because of a large brush fire.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says all of their employees at the county’s emergency services building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway have been evacuated because of a large brush fire.

All of the employees moved to the county’s backup center where they are still taking calls, Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow said.

“Please only call 911 if you have an emergency and stay on the line until a call-taker answers the phone,” Barlow said.

The county is asking people to not call about the fire as they are already aware of it.

The North Charleston Fire Department is asking people to avoid Palmetto Commerce Parkway at Patriot Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent...
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
Dayna Yvette Smalls, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and...
Medical worker accused of bringing contraband into Charleston Co. jail
Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
Lee Aaron Hill, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of grand larceny of $10,000...
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an...
Coroner IDs 50-year-old inmate that died at Charleston Co. jail

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Brush fire evacuates Charleston Co. Emergency Services building
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry drainage projects get funding from SC Office of Resilience
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an...
Coroner IDs 50-year-old inmate that died at Charleston Co. jail
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs 50-year-old inmate that died at Charleston Co. jail