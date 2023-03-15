Brush fire evacuates Charleston Co. Emergency Services building

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says all of their employees at the county’s emergency services building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway have been evacuated because of a large brush fire.

All of the employees moved to the county’s backup center where they are still taking calls, Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow said.

“Please only call 911 if you have an emergency and stay on the line until a call-taker answers the phone,” Barlow said.

The county is asking people to not call about the fire as they are already aware of it.

The North Charleston Fire Department is asking people to avoid Palmetto Commerce Parkway at Patriot Boulevard.

#UPDATE Charleston County officials confirm a large brush fire off Palmetto Commerce Parkway. They are evacuating employees from the Emergency Services Building. 911 Center is still operating. @Live5News https://t.co/Q9ZeKDxzli — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) March 15, 2023

