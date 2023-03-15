District: Volunteer program improves behavior in Colleton Co. schools

SC Lottery
This discipline-based volunteer program brings in people across the community inside Colleton County High School to help reduce violence and disruption, particularly with Level 1 and Level 2 behavioral offenses.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School officials say they have seen a decrease in student discipline reports after over a month of “Operation Cougar Nation.”

This discipline-based volunteer program brings in people across the community inside Colleton County High School to help reduce violence and disruption, particularly with Level 1 and Level 2 behavioral offenses.

Some of the common Level 1 offenses the district sees are skipping or being late to class or having a cell phone out in class. An example of a Level 2 offense would be disruptive behavior that can be harmful to oneself or others.

Just 30 days into “Operation Cougar Nation,” Wesley McNeely, the safety and security coordinator for the district, says the 26 volunteers have become a positive influence.

During that time, the district says they have seen a 17% decrease in student discipline reports.

“Anytime you can alter behaviors and the school begins to run smoother and you have more education going on, no matter what the decrease in referrals are, it’s a huge difference,” McNeely said.

Maurice Cannon, the principal of Colleton County High School, says he is pleasantly surprised by how well the students are adapting to this program. He says he sees the relationships with the volunteers making a huge impact on students’ future employment.

“I would also like to see us connecting our volunteer opportunities with some internship possibilities with our business community,” Cannon said.

He says with more industry coming to the county and bringing more jobs, he wants his students to see the opportunities beyond school walls.

“There’s not always a necessity to leave out of Colleton in order to find employment,” Cannon said. “It’s time for that to come to Colleton and I believe this is an excellent pathway as well to help build that.”

Dr. Vallerie Cave, the district’s superintendent, says she sees a future with this program.

“We’re going to expand it,” Cave said. “So, that’s why we want more volunteers. It’s going well at the high school. Our plan is to expand it, if we get more volunteers, to expand it to the middle school.”

Cave says if you wish to volunteer you can reach out to the district office or sign up in person at the high school.

