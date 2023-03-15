FBI to search cell phone of accused mattress store shooter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI wants to search the cell phone of the man accused of shooting a mattress store employee last year.

Taylin Greene, 27, of Goose Creek, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Greene is accused of armed robbery and murder at the Mattress Deal! on Rivers Avenue on May 26, 2022.

Federal documents filed Tuesday say that in addition to being the suspect for a homicide and robbery, Greene is accused of using the same gun to shoot into a home two different times.

Greene told police he saw an ad on Craigslist for jobs at the mattress store, and that’s how he decided when and where to go for the robbery turned homicide, a report states. It goes on to say Greene told police he saw reports of the mattress store crime and thought someone would recognize him and turn him in.

Greene told police that prompted him to rob the convenience store, so he would have money in jail, according to the report.

The FBI says analysis shows the same gun used in the mattress store and convenience store robbery was also used in two shootings in early 2022.

The FBI wants to search Greene’s phone to collect location data for him during each crime, and to fact check the Craigslist ad and reports Greene says he saw online.

