FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes of I-526W near Leeds Ave.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-526 that is impacting Wednesday traffic.
They report the crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate at exit 14. That is the Leeds Avenue exit.
All lanes are currently blocked, SCDOT says.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.