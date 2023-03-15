FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes of I-526W near Leeds Ave.

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-526 that is impacting Wednesday traffic.

They report the crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate at exit 14. That is the Leeds Avenue exit.

All lanes are currently blocked, SCDOT says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

