FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In preparation for colder temps overnight into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of the Lowcountry.

A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected.

Beaufort, inland and tidal Berkeley, Charleston, coastal and inland Colleton and Dorchester counties are under the warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, coastal and inland Georgetown and Williamsburg counties will be under the warning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service says.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for most of our area, from 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday. Temperatures will likely fall to or below freezing away from the coast. Make sure to take steps now to protect sensitive vegetation. pic.twitter.com/lsxOSSQo96 — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) March 15, 2023

