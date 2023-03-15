SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Overturned dump truck impacting Mt. Pleasant traffic

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a dump truck overturned on Park West Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was heading towards Queensgate Way and all lanes heading that direction are closed, police say.

Traffic is being diverted to Thomas Barksdale Way.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

