FIRST ALERT: Overturned dump truck impacting Mt. Pleasant traffic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a dump truck overturned on Park West Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was heading towards Queensgate Way and all lanes heading that direction are closed, police say.

Traffic is being diverted to Thomas Barksdale Way.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Overturn dump truck on Park West Blvd heading towards Queensgate Way. All lanes closed heading that direction. Traffic diverted to Thomas Barksdale Way. Use caution! #chsnews #chstrfc #mtpsc ^ac pic.twitter.com/phrzvzC3bR — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) March 15, 2023

