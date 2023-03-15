SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Water main leak closes lane at Georgetown intersection

The city of Georgetown says the west lane at Church and Willowbank Street is closed.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police will be redirecting traffic as a section of road is closed because of a water main leak.

The city of Georgetown says the west lane at Church and Willowbank Street is currently closed.

You are asked to use caution while driving in the area.

Earlier in the day, the city announced a water boil water advisory after a leak was discovered by the city’s utility department.

