House fire displaces Goose Creek family of seven

A Goose Creek family is without their home after being displaced by a Tuesday night fire.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek family is without their home after being displaced by a Tuesday night fire.

The City of Goose Creek Fire Department responded to Carter Drive around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters first on scene found a large fire coming from the roof of a two-story home.

Michael Punteney, a nearby neighbor, saw flames from his window, went outside and called 911 to seek help. He said he was relieved to see the family evacuating the flame-engulfed home.

Punteney said it was a cold night, and Punteney took it upon himself to give the family his own warm clothes while they awaited the fire department’s arrival.

“Neighbors across the street that have some young kids took them inside,” Michael Punteney said. “I’ll tell you, Gibbes Forest is a real tight-knit community, everyone is in it together there, and it really showed last night.”

Officials said several animals were saved and reunited with the family. No other injuries were reported.

The Goose Creek Fire Department says they are investigating but they do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the affected family.

