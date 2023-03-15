SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent...
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
Dayna Yvette Smalls, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and...
Medical worker accused of bringing contraband into Charleston Co. jail
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate the death of an...
Coroner IDs 50-year-old inmate that died at Charleston Co. jail
Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
Lee Aaron Hill, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of grand larceny of $10,000...
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing trailers

Latest News

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
insert
Finance subcommittee finishes investigation of SC’s comptroller general
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed