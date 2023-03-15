SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry business feels effects of national bank shut down

The owner of Aquatic Analytics says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the...
The owner of Aquatic Analytics says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the financial world really is as a business owner.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Summerville business says they’re changing the way they pay their employees since the Silicon Valley Bank shut down.

The owner of Aquatic Analytics, a water testing company out of Summerville, says the company that calculates her employees’ paychecks is owned by Silicon Valley Bank. Although they got their money just hours before the shutdown, Jennifer Girard, one of the lab technicians, says it could’ve been a huge loss.

“I’m one of those people that kind of lives paycheck to paycheck,” Girard said. “So, if my money had not gone on the bank on the day that it’s supposed to, some of my bills probably would not have gotten paid.”

However, the shutdown could still cost her.

“I just got to check with my bank and see if we’re going to get fees now for not having the regularly scheduled direct deposit,” Girard said.

The owner, Samantha Miller, says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the financial world really is as a business owner.

“It’s also kind of worrisome,” Miller said. “I don’t usually tend to listen to the gloom and doom scenarios, but it was pretty easy to topple a giant bank.”

However, Thomas Ruppel, a finance professor at the College of Charleston, says this change shouldn’t be permanent.

“She’s right to be concerned about the stability of vendors and suppliers because everyone is,” Ruppel said. “But I don’t think this is going to have any effect on the ability of those vendors and suppliers to continue to provide services.”

Ruppel says many large technology companies across the country were not able to make payroll because of this shutdown. However, there isn’t a large presence of those in South Carolina.

“Banking is so local here in the Lowcountry that it’s pretty clear that all they have to do is pick up the phone and talk to their banker, and they can figure out that that local bank is not in trouble just because of the specialized in localized situation,” Ruppel said.

Miller says she was notified this afternoon that her employees would not have to pay any fees for not doing a direct deposit. Moving forward, Miller says she’s going to stick with writing paper checks to prevent another hassle from happening again.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
John Henry Stack is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal,...
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank

Latest News

The City of Charleston’s Traffic and Transportation Committee voted to add six pedicabs to the...
More pedicabs coming to downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New sex offender GPS monitoring devices being tested across South Carolina
South Carolina Rep. Wendell Gillard, D-Charleston, left, and Rep. Terry Alexander, D-Florence,...
SC House’s $13.8B budget debate slowed by Republican battle
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon, SCDPPPS), announced it’s...
New sex offender GPS monitoring devices being tested across South Carolina