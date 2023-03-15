Lowcountry drainage projects get funding from SC Office of Resilience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry drainage projects were selected by the South Carolina Office of Resilience to receive more than $11 million in funding.

The projects were among 17 total projects across 12 counties that received funding from the agency’s American Rescue Plan Act Stormwater Infrastructure program.

Projects to mitigate flooding in the cities of Beaufort, Charleston and Hanahan were selected from among 76 applications received by the agency.

In Beaufort, $5.65 million was awarded towards the city’s Charles/Craven and Port Republic/Carteret drainage pipe upsizing.

The projects would increase the size of drainage pipes along each route. The Charles/Craven project would also add new pipes and inlets along Charles Street, Bay Street, Craven Street and North Street.

A drainage study released by the city in August 2022 estimated the combined cost of the projects to be approximately $6.7 million.

The city of Hanahan will get $1.16 million to go towards improvements to the city’s downtown drainage system.

Investment in the downtown area was targeted in city leaders’ Hanahan 2040 plan:

“It is through development of targeted economic policies, dedicated staffing to support existing while recruiting new businesses, economic incentive programs, regional collaboration efforts, and reinvestment in existing infrastructure, that the Town Center can have a resurgence of economic prosperity. A prosperous Town Center benefits residents, investors, proprietors and visitors.”

Charleston will get $4.6 million for its ongoing Barberry Woods project.

The Barberry Woods project is described by Charleston city leaders as an innovative design approach. The project aims to conserve natural assets and consider long term climate change impacts.

City officials said when the neighborhood was built, it blocked a stream and wetland system. The plan would redirect water through a new stream channel.

Officials, in September 2022, estimated the total cost of the project to be around $15 million.

The funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent completely by the end of 2026.

A full list of projects funded across the state can be found on the agency’s website.

