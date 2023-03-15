North Charleston brush fire under control, officials say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is working to extinguish hot spots from a large Wednesday brush fire.

The fire, which officials say is now under control, happened in the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway. It was first tweeted about by the department at 11:35 a.m.

Because of the fire, Charleston County evacuated all of their employees at the county’s emergency services building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway

All of the employees moved to the county’s backup center where they are still taking calls, Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow said.

At 3:18 p.m., the department confirmed they are working with South Carolina forestry crews to extinguish hot spots.

#UPDATE Charleston County officials confirm a large brush fire off Palmetto Commerce Parkway. They are evacuating employees from the Emergency Services Building. 911 Center is still operating. @Live5News https://t.co/Q9ZeKDxzli — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) March 15, 2023

