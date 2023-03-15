Teen caught on camera vandalizing Goose Creek buses

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of an after-school program in Goose Creek is adjusting after he says a group of kids vandalized several of his buses.

Leveled Up is an after-school program offering karate, dance and tumbling lessons as well as general after school care to kids. Owner Nick Dreiling said he felt a rush of emotions when he got a security camera notification Sunday afternoon and saw a kid taking a pole to the windows of his buses.

“My heart sank and I knew I had to pick up kids the next day. And so we just had to scramble, and I got as many people as I could together to help clean up,” he said.

Dreiling said he is planning to expand to Summerville and Carnes Crossing soon, so he had more buses on hand he quickly worked to get ready. But the damages are going to take a while to assess and repair. Dreiling said the goal of Leveled Up is to offer kids activities, but also mentor them as they grow up.

“Primarily what we really tried to do is develop character and develop some discipline and self-control in the kids that we serve. And so that’s one thing that was just really kind of heartbreaking for me is just the realization that the need for what we do is so important,” Dreiling said.

Security camera video shows a male child between the ages 13 and 15 using a “private property“ sign on a stick to “maliciously” strike several buses. It also says the sign and a broken golf club were found left near the damaged buses, according to the police report.

In the report, Dreiling told officers he did not recognize the children on video and isn’t sure if they have ever attended his programs.

“It it’s very sad to me to know that there are children in our neighborhood that need what we do so much,” Dreiling said.

But he isn’t going to let the destruction get him down.

“It’s really honestly just going to solidify my resolve because I just know that they need us in the community. And so that’s, that’s what we’re going to do,” Dreiling explained.

He said they will continue to run their programs like normal. Dreiling thanks schools for being flexible with pickup times as they reschedule and reroute the buses they do have.

“As far as this investigation, I mean, I hope the kids are found, mostly just because they need some intervention. They need some help, they need some guidance, additionally. Just so that we can mitigate any further damages to us or anybody else. You know, we need to provide more in the community for the kids and I plan to look into other ways to make a difference,” Dreiling said.

The Goose Creek Police report lists this as an active case and recommends a follow-up investigation.

