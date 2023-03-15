USC Upstate tops The Citadel in combined 35-run affair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel saw its three-game win streak come to an end on a cold and windy Tuesday afternoon, falling 25-10 to USC Upstate at Harley Park.

Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 25, The Citadel 10

Records: The Citadel (10-6), USC Upstate (10-8)

Location: Harley Park (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first as they pushed across two runs without a hit. Travis Lott and Luke Montenery walked before advancing to scoring position with two outs. Wells Sykes followed with a chopper to short that was thrown wide at first. Lott scored easily and Montenery hustled to beat the tag at the plate with a head first slide.

· The Spartans responded in the bottom of the inning with four runs, with three runs scoring on a double from Grant Sherrod.

· UPST added a run in the second inning on a RBI single from Johnny Sweeney.

· The Citadel tied the game in the third inning on a Sawyer Reeves double and groundout off the bat of Noah Mitchell.

· The Spartans got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly from David Pereira and a groundout from Cole Caruso.

· UPST began to extend the lead with a run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth before scoring five runs in the sixth.

· The Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the sixth inning after Matthew Lively was hit by a pitch and scored on a Thomas Rollauer double to left.

· The Citadel got its offense going again in the seventh as they pushed across four more runs. Mitchell drove in the first run with a base hit, and Lively drew a walk with the bases loaded. Rollauer plated a run with a grounder to third before Lott drove in the fourth run with a base hit through the left side.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs scored 10 runs, marking the fourth-straight game they reached double digits in runs.

· A trio of Bulldogs collected multi-hit games.

· Travis Lott led the way by going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, RBI and two runs scored.

· Luke Montenery went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Dylan Costa collected two hits and drove in a run.

· Thomas Rollauer drove in a run with a double, and Wells Sykes scored a pair of runs.

· George Derrick Floyd (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits over 2.0 innings.

· Mathieu Curtis (3-1) picked up the victory after surrendering five runs, three earned, on five hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action March 17 as they open a three-game series against Kansas at Riley Park.

