SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

USC Upstate tops The Citadel in combined 35-run affair

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel saw its three-game win streak come to an end on a cold and windy Tuesday afternoon, falling 25-10 to USC Upstate at Harley Park.

Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 25, The Citadel 10

Records: The Citadel (10-6), USC Upstate (10-8)

Location: Harley Park (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first as they pushed across two runs without a hit. Travis Lott and Luke Montenery walked before advancing to scoring position with two outs. Wells Sykes followed with a chopper to short that was thrown wide at first. Lott scored easily and Montenery hustled to beat the tag at the plate with a head first slide.

· The Spartans responded in the bottom of the inning with four runs, with three runs scoring on a double from Grant Sherrod.

· UPST added a run in the second inning on a RBI single from Johnny Sweeney.

· The Citadel tied the game in the third inning on a Sawyer Reeves double and groundout off the bat of Noah Mitchell.

· The Spartans got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly from David Pereira and a groundout from Cole Caruso.

· UPST began to extend the lead with a run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth before scoring five runs in the sixth.

· The Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the sixth inning after Matthew Lively was hit by a pitch and scored on a Thomas Rollauer double to left.

· The Citadel got its offense going again in the seventh as they pushed across four more runs. Mitchell drove in the first run with a base hit, and Lively drew a walk with the bases loaded. Rollauer plated a run with a grounder to third before Lott drove in the fourth run with a base hit through the left side.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs scored 10 runs, marking the fourth-straight game they reached double digits in runs.

· A trio of Bulldogs collected multi-hit games.

· Travis Lott led the way by going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, RBI and two runs scored.

· Luke Montenery went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Dylan Costa collected two hits and drove in a run.

· Thomas Rollauer drove in a run with a double, and Wells Sykes scored a pair of runs.

· George Derrick Floyd (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits over 2.0 innings.

· Mathieu Curtis (3-1) picked up the victory after surrendering five runs, three earned, on five hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action March 17 as they open a three-game series against Kansas at Riley Park.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. when the driver of a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in West Ashley crash
Donte Ward, 38, and Jarrod Green, 37, both of North Charleston, are charged with second-degree...
2 arrested in N. Charleston restaurant burglary
North Charleston Police responded to a report of gunshots at the Stayover Lodge on McMillan...
23-year-old dies in North Charleston weekend shootout, coroner says
Deputies say they stopped a car just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and...
Deputies: Manhunt underway after College Park Rd. traffic stop
John Henry Stack is charged with armed robbery and entering a bank with intent to steal,...
Suspect in bank fraud case charged with robbing different bank

Latest News

The University of South Carolina baseball team struck out 15 batters and hit three home runs in...
Gamecocks shut out Presbyterian Tuesday afternoon
he Clemson Tigers scored three runs in the eighth inning in their 4-3 victory over College of...
Clemson rallies to down Cougars 4-3
Coastal Carolina baseball
“Killer B’s” Lead Chants to 12-9 Win Over No. 19 Campbell
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA...
Clemson’s Bresee continues on NFL path after sister’s death