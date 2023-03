NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting on Barnwell Avenue.

Officers said they responded just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and found a man who had been shot.

A police report states the man was standing and walking around on his own.

He was taken to a hospital for the gunshot wound.

