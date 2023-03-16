SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Texas boy

Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law...
Jordan Sangbong, left, was allegedly abducted. Daddy Sangbong, right, was identified by law enforcement as the suspect.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a missing toddler.

Jordan Sangbong, 2, was allegedly abducted in Royse City, Texas.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by Texas DPS as 38-year-old Daddy Sangbong. The 5′10″ man was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Royse City Police Department at 972-204-7002 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent...
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
The owner of Aquatic Analytics says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the...
Lowcountry business feels effects of national bank shut down
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests
The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Attorney: 7 deputies pushed down, smothered Black man who died
Authorities released surveillance images of the men in the hopes that the public can help...
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
FILE - Then-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of...
NFL wants judge to send discrimination claims to arbitrator
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries