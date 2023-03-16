SC Lottery
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

Inspector Michael Gillooly says officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block Hagood Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

A victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Gillooly says.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

