Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.

Inspector Michael Gillooly says officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block Hagood Ave. around 8:30 p.m.

A victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Gillooly says.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident

