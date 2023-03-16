SC Lottery
Cougars get bumped out of NCAA Tournament after loss to San Diego State

The Cougars faced the Aztecs Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in...
The Cougars faced the Aztecs Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston men’s basketball is out of the big dance after losing to San Diego State.

The Cougars faced the Aztecs Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando.

It was a tight one throughout, but the Aztecs prevailed with the 63-57 win.

The cougars went 31-3 during the regular season. They defeated their conference rivals UNC Wilmington, 63-58, to win the program’s second Colonial Athletic Association Title.

That win gave CofC an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament with the conference win. This marked the college’s first trip to the tournament under second year head coach Pat Kelsey, and their first trip to the big dance since 2018.

The Cougars spent four weeks in the AP top 25 this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

