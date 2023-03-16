Deputies investigating death of Hilton Head Island man

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Beaufort County are investigating after a man was found dead on Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was called to Southwood Park Drive just around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.

Darryal Lamont Grant, Jr., 25, was found near the treeline bordering Southwood Park Drive, deputies said.

Grant’s death is being considered a homicide and investigators are seeking video and evidence from local businesses to aid the investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. S. Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

