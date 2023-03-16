FIRST ALERT: Crash with injuries reported on Maybank Hwy on Wadmalaw Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash with injuries has blocked a portion of Maybank Highway Wednesday night.

Deputies say the crash happened near 4848 Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island.

The sheriff’s office says two people were hurt in the crash, one with minor injuries and the other with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

