Johnny Kelsey, son of CofC Head Coach, reflects on journey to the tourney

The College of Charleston head basketball coach, Pat Kelsey, says having his son Johnny on the...
The College of Charleston head basketball coach, Pat Kelsey, says having his son Johnny on the bench with him each game, has made this record-breaking season all the more special.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - By his father’s side every step of the way, Johnny Kelsey has stolen the show, cheering on the Cougars from the team bench all season.

The College of Charleston head basketball coach, Pat Kelsey, says having his son on the bench with him each game, has made this record-breaking season all the more special.

“It’s so much fun to share this with my family and my children,” Kelsey said. “Matt Roberts, our AD, is such a phenomenal leader in many ways, but in that way especially with just being so inclusive, taking care of our families. Making sure our families feel special, wanted, feel part of it.”

Johnny Kelsey, recently celebrating his 10th birthday on Tuesday, reflected on the wild ride the 2022-23 season has been for the Cougars.

“It’s been really fun,” Johnny said. “We’ve been celebrating for 31 wins and yeah it’s just been really fun.”

Always on the bench with the players, Johnny can often be seen trying to match his dads intensity. He says his goal is to one day play college basketball.

“Johnny is the one that’s out there on Front Street, because I think he likes the limelight, he’s going to have sunglasses on someday and try to be in Hollywood because I think he likes that spotlight,” Kelsey said.

Johnny says each member of the College of Charleston team is like a big brother to him.

“Yeah they’re really cool. I look up to them,” Johnny said.

Johnny even spilling all the insider information about the players. He admitted he thinks Pat Robinson is the funniest, Jack Miller plays the most games with him.

While Johnny says he doesn’t think he can out-shoot any of the guys yet, in a foot race, he believes his best bet is against Adam Comer.

When it’s game time though, Johnny is all business. He thinks Charleston has a chance to go all the way, leaving them with some wisdom.

“We can’t be there for a participation award. We got to do, we got to win.”

The Cougars NCAA tournament first round matchup with San Diego State is set to tip-off at 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon in Orlando.

