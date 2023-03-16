SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man struck, killed by Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph, deputies say

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone...
Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Indiana late Wednesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.

Deputies said while they were on their way to respond to that call, a second person called to report that the alleged trespasser was struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and C.R. 47.

The train was traveling almost 80 mph when the man was struck, deputies said. They also said the man was running on the tracks at the time.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent...
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
The owner of Aquatic Analytics says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the...
Lowcountry business feels effects of national bank shut down
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests
The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
Volcanic activity discovered on Venus
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting on Barnwell...
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting