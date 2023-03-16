SC Lottery
Maybank Hwy on Wadmalaw Island reopens after crash

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash with injuries shut down a portion of Maybank Highway Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash with injuries shut down a portion of Maybank Highway Wednesday night.

The crash happened near 4848 Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island around 9 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Knapp says two people were hurt in the crash, one with serious, but not life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

