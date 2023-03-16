SC Lottery
Morehead State gets 1st NIT win, beats No. 1 seed Clemson

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, left, talks with guard Kihei Clark (0) during the first half...
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, left, talks with guard Kihei Clark (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Mark Freeman scored 19 points, Alex Gross had 16 points and nine rebounds and Morehead State beat No. 1 seed Clemson 68-64 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

It was the first NIT victory in program history for Morehead State (22-11), which advances to play UAB in the second round.

Kalil Thomas had 11 points and eight rebounds and Drew Thelwell also scored 11 for the Eagles, who made 11 3-pointers.

Morehead State erased a 15-point first-half deficit. After trailing 34-24, Morehead State went on an 8-0 run to narrow its deficit to 34-32 at halftime. Thelwell’s 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining gave the Eagles a 55-54 lead they never gave up.

The Eagles hit 15 of 16 free throws, including four by Freeman in the final eight seconds to seal the win.

The Tigers (23-11) were led in scoring by Chase Hunter, who finished with 18 points. PJ Hall added 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks and Hunter Tyson finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

