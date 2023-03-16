SC Lottery
N. Charleston Council to advance one of three redistricting maps

These are the three maps up for discussion and vote at tonight's meeting
These are the three maps up for discussion and vote at tonight's meeting(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council will continue working on its redistricting plan Thursday evening.

The committee of the whole is set to meet at 5 p.m. in the Buist Conference Room on the third floor of City Hall.

This meeting will move the redistricting process along, but it still will not be a final decision on a map.

Councilmembers have narrowed the drafts down to three maps and are expected to take a vote on which one to push forward.

One is a draft from Feb. 6, one is from Feb. 22 and one is the second NAACP proposal.

The map chosen on Thursday evening will still have to go through two additional discussions and votes with the council in their next two meetings.

“The last redistricting was after the 2010 Census, this is after the 2020 Census, and this will inform the public who their council members will be and who they will be voting for in the November election,” North Charleston Public Information Officer Ryan Johnson said.

For over a month now, the council has been taking in public feedback to help steer this process.

The council expects public comment and discussion to continue at this meeting.

For additional information and a close up at the maps, click here.

