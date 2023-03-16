SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Picayune coffeehouse decides teens need adult present for indoor dining

This comes after complaints of minors violating property and customers
Changes are coming to PJ’s Coffee in Picayune, but it’s not a brew that’s getting the boot.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - One Picayune coffee house is practicing a new rule: teenagers 16 and younger need an adult to eat indoors.

This comes after multiple instances of inappropriate behavior toward staff, store property, and customers.

Changes are coming to PJ’s Coffee in Picayune, but it’s not a brew that’s getting the boot.

As of March 15, teenagers 16 and under will need a parent present to dine in.

“Large crowds, 20 plus kids, and when most of them are loud, rambunctious, and tackling each other, cursing. Parents may be misinformed that they are going there for study time and that’s not happening,” said Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave.

Quave said similar incidents took place last school year and now it’s reoccurring.

A Facebook post stated minors have impacted the experience of customers and employees, leading to the decision.

“There are actually people who have avoided going there because of the activities from other kids,” Quave said.

Quave said it’s time for teens to get their act together so other businesses won’t follow suit.

“There are three parks, two of which the kids would pass if they’re walking from the junior high or high school to PJ’s; that’ll be perfectly fine. It’s outdoors, it’s a park. They could run and let loose steam from the day and everything is great,” Quave said.

One of those parks is on Goodyear Boulevard.

“Mainly respect for the owners and their businesses and their properties because that was one of the major things I was taught is respect,” said teen Maria Beal.

Like Beal, dozens are utilizing parks and other local areas.

“We just walk around whatever and all that and just talk,” Beal said.

Picayune Police is backing their efforts to engage with the youth.

The public is invited to Pizza in the Park in Leola Jordan Park starting at 2 p.m. March 18.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent...
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
The owner of Aquatic Analytics says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the...
Lowcountry business feels effects of national bank shut down
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests
The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents of the city of Georgetown.
Boil water advisory lifted for city of Georgetown
Deputies in Beaufort County are investigating after a man was found dead on Hilton Head Island.
Deputies investigating death of Hilton Head Island man
The city of Charleston is hosting two parades Friday morning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Road closures announced for city of Charleston St. Patrick’s Day parades
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting on Barnwell...
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver