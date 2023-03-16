Police chase ends in drug charge for driver

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver getting charged with drug possession.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 3:20 a.m. Thursday on St. Andrews Boulevard but the driver ran.

The driver, 19-year-old Robert Thomas Walters eventually crashed into a ditch and flipped over on Orange Grove Road near Dryden Lane, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Walters was taken to a hospital for his injuries before being booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center, Knapp said.

Walters was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of cocaine.

