Police chase ends in drug charge for driver

Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver getting charged with drug possession.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver getting charged with drug possession.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 3:20 a.m. Thursday on St. Andrews Boulevard but the driver ran.

The driver, 19-year-old Robert Thomas Walters eventually crashed into a ditch and flipped over on Orange Grove Road near Dryden Lane, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Walters was taken to a hospital for his injuries before being booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center, Knapp said.

Walters was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of cocaine.

