Report: 2 facing drug charges after chase with deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a chase through the Ladson area ended with two people being arrested on several drug charges.

Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 24, is facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree manufacture/possession of schedule I, II and III substances, according to jail records; and 24-year-old Ladedriauna Lashee Ravenell’s charges include trafficking methamphetamines and possession of Shrooms, an incident report states.

A deputy was watching traffic at midnight on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 78 and Ancrum Road.

The deputy then saw a car driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat go by. The man saw the deputy’s car and tried to submerge himself in the seat, according to the incident report.

After getting behind the car and noticing several traffic infractions, the deputy tried to pull the car over; however, the car kept going, the report states.

As the pursuit went down to Ladson Road, the deputy said they called for additional help and noticed the man was now driving the car.

The chase went back onto Highway 78 toward College Park Road, where another deputy put out stop sticks. The sticks were able to deflate the suspects’ tires, and Chaplin and Ravenell were arrested, deputies say.

Investigators say they then search the car and found several drugs, including ecstasy, Oxycodone and methamphetamines.

Chaplin is booked in the Berkeley County Detention Center. Ravenell was also booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center, but she has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.