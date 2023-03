Road closures announced for city of Charleston St. Patrick’s Day parades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

The city of Charleston is hosting two parades Friday morning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Friday on Ann Street. The route will take the parade west to King Street and south to Broad Street before ending in front of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. The parade will turn north on Lagare Street to disassemble.

The lineup area for the parade will close to traffic at 9 a.m.

Road closures include:

Ann Street from King to Meeting Street

Radcliffe Street from King Street to Rutledge Avenue

The parade route closes to traffic at 10 a.m.

Closures include:

Ann and Radcliffe Streets to King Street

King Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Legare Street

Legare Street for disassembly

The Hibernian Society will also hold a St. Patrick’s Day parade Friday morning.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Meeting Street at Hibernian Hall, goes south to Broad Street, east to East Bay Street, north to Queen Street, west to Meeting Street before turning south back to Hibernian Hall.

Road closures begin at 10:30 a.m. and include:

Meeting Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to East Bay Street

East Bay Street to Queen Street

Queen Street to Meeting Street

Meeting Street to Hibernian Hall

The Charleston Police Department says all roads are expected to be reopened by 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, parking restrictions will also be in place:

Ann Street from King to Meeting Street

Radcliffe Street from King Street to Rutledge Avenue

Both will be restricted for the duration of the parade.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.