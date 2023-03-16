Study predicts new jobs and new shortages for Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 Talent Demand Study released by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce projects nearly 36,000 new jobs by the end of 2026; but, the study also predicts the potential shortages for certain jobs and industries in the area.

The three different potential talent shortages predicted in the Charleston area are separated into jobs not requiring a degree, jobs requiring a two-year degree or higher and jobs requiring a special certification.

The certifications gap analysis compares the supply and demand of certifications for all occupations in the metro area.

“One of the things that we were able to do is look at any shortfalls with potential certifications that are needed in the region, which can be helpful for people already in an industry can see if there are additional certifications they can obtain,” Celeste Granger, vice president of talent development at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, says.

These certifications are typically required in the healthcare industry, including CPR training, Certified Nursing Assistant and Basic Life Support certification, which is where an $8.4 million grant comes in.

The Good Jobs Challenge Grant was awarded to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, E3 Foundation and Roper St. Francis Healthcare to help employers with hiring needs to provide skills training programs to all.

“It focuses largely on those who are underserved, and those who perhaps are marginalized and have not had the ability to obtain meaningful career growth and wage progression in their careers,” Melanie Stith, Roper St. Francis chief people & government relations officer, says. “So what we’re doing is really trying to focus on what are the high demand jobs that we have? What are the barriers to getting those jobs?”

By using the grant, Roper St. Francis hopes to break down barriers and get people into the industry to create meaningful careers.

“We’ve known in healthcare for a long time that there is a shortage of healthcare workers coming, and we’ve done a lot to really invest in pipelines to grow our talent.” Stith adds. “At the state level, we’re really excited that the legislature passed funding for folks to teach our nurses so that we increase the ability for students to matriculate into nursing careers.”

The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce was at the Tri-County Career Fair on Thursday, hosting eighth grade to 12th grade students, with over 100 employers to teach the younger generations about all different types of industries they can work for in the future.

“One thing that employers found really helpful is being able to show those career paths as they’re bringing people into that career,” Granger says. “You may not necessarily know all the different ways that you can progress through that career in that industry when you’re first starting out.”

Also focusing on other industries, including technical ones, Trident Technical College’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program, students are learning skills they will use on the job in local Charleston businesses.

