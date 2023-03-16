SC Lottery
Troopers make arrest in fatal Hwy. 52 hit-and-run

Sherry Lynette Roberts is charged with hit-and-run accident with death, according to jail...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested the woman they say is responsible for a February hit-and-run that killed a Moncks Corner man.

Sherry Lynette Roberts is charged with hit-and-run accident with death, according to jail records.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Feb. 20 on Highway 52 near Kelton Road, according to Berkeley County dispatchers. That is in the St. Stephen area.

Oneal Parker, 29, died at the scene of the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. A 24-year-old man was also hurt in the crash, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Roberts was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on March 2. She was later released.

Officials have not yet released the details of what led up to the crash.

