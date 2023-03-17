SC Lottery
Case against woman accused of fatally injuring infant no longer being prosecuted

By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The solicitor’s office has decided to no longer prosecute a woman accused of fatally injuring a 3-month-old in 2019.

Court records show the status of the case against Jodey Pruitt was changed to “nol pross” Thursday, meaning it is no longer being prosecuted.

North Charleston police responded to the MUSC pediatric emergency room on November 22, 2019, where a 3-month-old was admitted with signs of abuse.

During questioning, police say Pruitt admitted to harming the child by hitting his head on a door, throwing him on a bed where his head hit a hammer and allowing the child to roll off the bed onto the floor.

According to court documents, the victim, Alexander Conegobanda, suffered a bilateral skull fracture and swelling of the brain.

The infant later died at the hospital.

The solicitor’s office and Pruitt’s public defender have not yet responded to a request for comment.

