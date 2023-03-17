SC Lottery
Cold front to bring warm St. Patrick’s Day, rain to start the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A one day warm-up is on the way ahead of our next cold front and a weekend cool down. Temperatures are starting out 15-30 degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday as a southerly wind starts to pick up ahead of our next storm. Expect a warmer and breezier day but thankfully dry as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day across Lowcountry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s inland with 60s at the beaches this afternoon. Clouds will thicken this afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches from the west. The rain chance will increase late this evening and overnight with showers likely. This front will be slow moving leaving behind clouds and scattered showers at times, especially in the morning, on Saturday. The afternoon on Saturday looks drier but we may see a few showers hug the coast Saturday night before all of this clears out. Sunshine will take over on Sunday but cooler weather will be the big story. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday with upper 50s expected on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Warmer and Breezy. High 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible. High 62.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 59.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

