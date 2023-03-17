DHEC: Most water samples are at or lower than new EPA recommended standard for PFAs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the water samples collected and sampled by the state’s health department, most are at or lower than the new recommended maximum standard for PFAS.

Earlier this week, the federal government made a move that would create the first-ever national drinking water standard when it comes to PFAS.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials applauded the EPA’s decision.

“This is definitely one of the most complex and challenging issues that states have been faced with,” Myra Reece, director of environmental affairs, said.

South Carolina is currently undergoing a second phase of testing. There are still 200 samples that need to be tested.

Though most of the current data shows water sources in South Carolina show four or less parts per trillion PFAS, there are a few locations that far exceed the new recommendation by more than 20 million parts per trillion.

DHEC says they are working to address these specific locations, though it is not clear where exactly these are.

“We’re testing all of our community systems; we’re not leaving any community behind,” Reece said. “Including our communities that are served by very small systems and communities that rely on private wells.”

PFAs are “forever” chemicals that are linked to serious disease.

The EPA is currently in a public hearing period that’s ongoing, before the change can become permanent.

The Biden Administration reports these regulations, if implemented, would save thousands of lives and prevent thousands of serious illnesses over time.

Though, DHEC administrators say it could be three years from now before it is officially the new standard.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.