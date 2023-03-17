SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

DHEC: Most water samples are at or lower than new EPA recommended standard for PFAs

Of the water samples collected and sampled by the state’s health department, most are at or lower than the new recommended maximum standard for PFAS.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the water samples collected and sampled by the state’s health department, most are at or lower than the new recommended maximum standard for PFAS.

Earlier this week, the federal government made a move that would create the first-ever national drinking water standard when it comes to PFAS.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials applauded the EPA’s decision.

“This is definitely one of the most complex and challenging issues that states have been faced with,” Myra Reece, director of environmental affairs, said.

South Carolina is currently undergoing a second phase of testing. There are still 200 samples that need to be tested.

Though most of the current data shows water sources in South Carolina show four or less parts per trillion PFAS, there are a few locations that far exceed the new recommendation by more than 20 million parts per trillion.

DHEC says they are working to address these specific locations, though it is not clear where exactly these are.

“We’re testing all of our community systems; we’re not leaving any community behind,” Reece said. “Including our communities that are served by very small systems and communities that rely on private wells.”

PFAs are “forever” chemicals that are linked to serious disease.

The EPA is currently in a public hearing period that’s ongoing, before the change can become permanent.

The Biden Administration reports these regulations, if implemented, would save thousands of lives and prevent thousands of serious illnesses over time.

Though, DHEC administrators say it could be three years from now before it is officially the new standard.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcellis Alexander Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent...
Report: FedEx employee stole more than $30K in packages
The owner of Aquatic Analytics says this situation makes her realize how interconnected the...
Lowcountry business feels effects of national bank shut down
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests
The Charleston Police Department says one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night.
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting
During this search deputies found approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder...
Report: Drugs, cash found during Williamsburg Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Deputies said an early-morning traffic stop turned into a chase that resulted in the driver...
Police chase ends in drug charge for driver
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting on Barnwell...
1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
These are the three maps up for discussion and vote at tonight's meeting
N. Charleston Council to advance one of three redistricting maps
The Charleston Police Department says there have been just under ten cyclists injured in...
Charleston Police urge safety after increase in deadly pedestrian accidents