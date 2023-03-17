Irish pubs, police prepare for busy weekend in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry pubs say they are bracing for a busy weekend. Charleston Police Department officials agree, saying St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for the downtown area.

Tommy Condon’s Marketing Coordinator Taylor Mulvehill said they have had to call in old employees to staff for the weekend. She said they have also extended their hours all weekend to accommodate what they are expecting to be a large crowd.

“Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, we’re expecting it to be super busy,” Mulvehill said.

Lt. James Byrne with the Charleston Police Department said they will be bringing in additional officers to help on King Street.

Bryne said officers have been told to address issues early and not let them escalate. He said the approach is to address issues at the smallest level, intervening when people are just starting to have questionable decisions.

On top of the additional officers, he said the department will be coordinating with business partners and parking management to ensure everything runs smoothly.

