Katrina McClain named girls basketball head coach at Fort Dorchester

Inductee Katrina McClain, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, speaks during the enshrinement ceremony for the 2012 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass. Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry legend is coming home.

Fort Dorchester announced on Friday that Basketball Hall of Famer Katrina McClain has been named the new head coach for the Patriots girls basketball program.

McClain is among the most decorated athletes that the Charleston area has ever produced. Her accolades include 2 Olympic gold medals and 1 bronze medal, the 1987 National Player of the Year while at Georgia and a two-time All-American while playing for the Bulldogs. She was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

She played professionally for 7 years in Japan, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

McClain played her senior year in high school at St. Andrews High where she led the team to a 30-0 record and a state championship.

