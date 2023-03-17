SC Lottery
Large seaweed blobs threaten Florida’s beaches

Seaweed is seen in south Florida on Friday. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Here’s something you might not have considered while planning your next beach vacation: An onslaught of sargassum seaweed might be moving toward Florida.

Stretches are so large, they’re visible from space.

The European Space Agency shared a satellite image. It’s not one giant mass but rather a slew of teardrop-shaped blobs that stretch over 60 miles in the Atlantic Ocean.

From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.
From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: European Space Agency/CNN)

Another image shows two stretches in the Caribbean Sea, spanning about seven miles.

Most of the seaweed is still hundreds of miles from the U.S., but some is on the coast now.

If too much of it comes on shore, it can overwhelm beaches, rot on the sand and give off a bad smell.

It can also irritate your nose and lungs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

